John Clancy joins Life Learning Center as director of strategic partnerships, brings 25 years of leadership















Life Learning Center, Inc., a local leader in helping people transform their lives through life skills education and employment, announced John Clancy as its new Director of Strategic Partnerships effective June 15.

“To help “at risk” folks’ transition to contributing members of our community, will be exciting! Just because someone makes a mistake or goes down a wrong path or comes from a difficult upbringing, doesn’t mean they should be relegated to a life of poverty and hardship. Corporate, community, and government entities working together in partnership with the individual, can enhance not only the lives of those individuals, but the entire region,” said Clancy.

John Clancy joins Life Learning Center with over 25 years of leadership experience in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area in both the nonprofit and wealth management arenas.

He most recently served as the Director of Corporate/Community Partnerships with the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center. He served as Director of Wealth Management for BB&T and his investment opinions have been detailed in numerous national publications including The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, and TheStreet.com.

Additionally, he has served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Tristate Veterans Community Alliance and testified before the US Congress House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs regarding Veteran transition and Veteran homelessness.

Clancy served nine years in the U.S. Air Force as a special agent in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in International Affairs from the United States Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of West Florida.

As a resident of Covington, Clancy is proud to serve the very community in which he and his wife of 29 years, Traci, have raised two sons.