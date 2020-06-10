Horizon League notebook: Green Bay hires son of famous coach; NKU recruit Mr. Basketball finalist















By Don Owen

NKyTribune news editor

If followers of Northern Kentucky University basketball were confused by the firing of Green Bay head coach Linc Darner in May — two months after the season ended — then they were likely stunned by the Wisconsin school’s recent hiring of Will Ryan.

Green Bay officially announced Ryan as head coach on Sunday. He arrives at Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his only season as the head coach at Wheeling (W.Va.), an NCAA Division II program. Wheeling also finished 11-11 in the Mountain East Conference and ended the season on a three-game losing streak.

Darner, who compiled a 92-80 record at Green Bay, won the 2015 NCAA Division II national championship as the head coach at Florida Southern. His Phoenix posted a 17-16 record this season and advanced to the Horizon League Tournament semifinals, but Green Bay administrators parted ways with Darner in May without citing any reasons for the dismissal.

Darner also led Green Bay to the Horizon League Tournament championship in 2016. His final game with the Phoenix was an 80-69 loss at NKU on March 9 in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals at Indianapolis.

During the regular season, Green Bay defeated NKU by a 73-59 score in Highland Heights. The Norse responded in the rematch by posting a 71-62 win on the road.

Ryan is the son of former former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan. Prior to his one season at Wheeling, Ryan worked as an assistant coach at Ohio and North Dakota State.

NKU RECRUIT FINALIST FOR MR. BASKETBALL: Lexington Henry Clay standout Marques Warrick, an incoming NKU recruit, is a finalist for Kentucky Mr. Basketball. The announcement will be made on June 28.

Warrick, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 23.2 points per game and was named the 11th Region Player of the Year. The sharp-shooting lefty was 69-for-159 (43.4 percent) from 3-point range this season and converted 81.8 percent of his free throws.

In his final game at Henry Clay, Warrick poured in 48 points — including eight 3-pointers — during a 108-104 double-overtime loss against Frederick Douglass. Henry Clay finished the season with a 24-6 record.

Warrick will join an NKU roster that includes 2018 Kentucky Mr. Basketball Trevon Faulkner. The Norse posted a 23-9 record and won the Horizon League Tournament championship last season.

WRIGHT HIRED AT BOWLING GREEN: Former NKU All-American Steve Wright has been hired as an assistant coach at Bowling Green State. Wright served as video coordinator for head coach Dennis Gates’ staff at Cleveland State last season.

Wright, who played three seasons at Bowling Green before transferring to NKU, earned Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in 2006-07. Wright averaged 16.8 points per game, collected 54 steals and dished out 106 assists as the Norse posted a 24-9 record, including a win against top-seeded Findlay during the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Region Tournament.

Wright netted 18 points as NKU halted Findlay’s 59-game home winning streak — the nation’s longest at any level at the time. Wright capped his sensational one-year stay at NKU by being named first team All-American by Division II Bulletin. Wright also became the first NKU player ever selected to participate in the NABC/NCAA Division II All-Star Game in 2007.

Contact Don Owen at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport