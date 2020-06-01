Horizon Community Funds’ Philanthropy Symposium postponed a second time — now set for Sept. 2















Horizon Community Funds and the 2020 NKY Philanthropy Symposium Planning Committee have continued to closely monitor developments related to health protocols and government declarations for COVID-19.

In order to help prevent the spread of the virus in our community and to maintain the health of our attendees, the planning committee has come to the decision that the most responsible action to take at this time is to again postpone the event to Wednesday, September 2 from 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The team at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center has graciously offered the September date for our convenience and planning purposes.

WThe planning committee is hopeful that the region will be in a healthy, stable place to proceed by then, but will continue to monitor the situation.

Content and programming will remain the same, and the 2020 Horizon Nonprofit Award presentations will be held during the luncheon portion of the event.

Additional tickets can be purchased here.

See more about the program here.

First-time awards for nonprofits will be presented to:



