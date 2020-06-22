Beshear reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths; urges getting tested, wearing masks















Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to defeat the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Team Kentucky, we can do this,” the Governor said. “Keep getting tested, keep wearing masks, keep answering the call if our contact tracers reach out to you. We have the tools we need to slow the spread of COVID-19 significantly until we get a vaccine.”

He reported that as of Sunday afternoon there were 117 new COVID cases and two new deaths, bringing Kentucky’s total count to at least 13,750 coronavirus cases and 526 deaths.

“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” said Beshear. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 73-year-old man from Butler County and a 61-year-old man from Fayette County.

“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” said Beshear. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”

At least 3,530 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.

To date, only Robertson County has reported no COVID cases.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.