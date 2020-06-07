Govenor reports 319 new COVID cases, four deaths, urges Kyians to stay safe, help prevent spread















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 319 new cases of COVID on Saturday and four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,287 cases and 470 deaths. Sixty-five percent of the new cases came from Jefferson County. At least 3,344 Kentuckyicans have recovered from the virus.

“These deaths are another tragic loss for all of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Light your houses up green, ring your bells tomorrow, and most important, continue taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect your neighbors.”

Stay safe

This week, the Governor consistently reminded Kentuckians that the novel coronavirus is still in our midst and we need to take precautions to prevent its spread. The Governor and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Other guidance includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of six feet or more, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently, covering food and individually wrapping plates.

Healthy at Work

To see the state’s full reopening schedule and industry-specific guidance, including updates announced this week, visit healthyatwork.ky.gov.