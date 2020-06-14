Beshear reports 315 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; speaks on removal of Jefferson Davis statue















Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on steps the state is taking to address the novel coronavirus 2019.

“We’ve been fighting this virus for months and I know every single Kentuckian has sacrificed for the greater good during that time,” said Beshear. “Today, I especially want to thank our health care workers who continue to save lives on the front lines and who have never given up.”

On Saturday, pursuant to the Governor’s request and the Historic Properties Advisory Commission’s bipartisan vote, the statue of Jefferson Davis was removed from the Capitol Rotunda. To read Beshear’s full statement, click here.

Case information

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Beshear said there were at least 12,445 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 315 of which were newly confirmed.

“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” said Beshear. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”

Beshear reported two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” said Beshear. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.

Fortunately, 3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Absentee ballot request application online

Beshear is reminding all voters to use the absentee ballot request application now available online before the deadline to request a ballot on June 15. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com.

Testing expansion

Beshear on Wednesday announced that the state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the Commonwealth.

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Census update

Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).