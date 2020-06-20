Goodenough, Stubblefield selected for administrative positions in Erlanger-Elsmere Schools















The Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District has named Michael Goodenough the Director of District-Wide Programs and Stefanie Stubblefield the Instructional Coordinator–Technology, a pair of administrative positions on the district’s leadership team.

In his new role, Goodenough will work collaboratively with the district’s stakeholders to increase student success in a variety of measurable ways. Notably, Goodenough will focus on working with staff on curriculum and other educational pieces that will impact students across all grade levels in an effort to best meet student needs.

“Mr. Goodenough has earned the respect of our school community over that last seven years through his commitment to meeting the needs of our students, staff, families and communities, regardless of the obstacles,” said Chad Molley, the district’s incoming superintendent. “He has a strong knowledge of curriculum and instruction and a shared vision for the continued growth of our school district, and I know that his contributions to our team will lead to successful outcomes.”

Goodenough has been with the district since 2013, when he was hired to serve as principal of Dorothy Howell Elementary. Prior to that, he spent 15 years serving as a teacher and administrator at several elementary schools across Northern Kentucky. In each of his positions, Goodenough has shown leadership and initiative: serving as a member and chair on a variety of committees, leading and participating in tailored trainings, and managing special projects and events.

He holds a Master of Arts in Instructional Leadership – Principal and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, both from Northern Kentucky University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work at the district level with all staff members across the district to do what is best for students,” Mr. Goodenough said. “The opportunity to work with such amazing and dedicated educators in all buildings is a true blessing.”

Goodenough is a graduate of Holmes High School. He lives in Florence with his wife, Jenni, son Maximus, and daughter Marti Jo.

Stubblefield will serve as a leader and resource for staff, administrators, students, and families as the district implements a Chromebook initiative that will put a digital device in the hands of every student in grades 3–12. In this newly created role, she will help deploy and optimize the use of Chromebooks and other digital learning tools in the classroom.

And, she will facilitate the district’s work to develop curriculum and advance methods for delivery of instruction that ensure all of the district’s students are well-prepared for a 21st-century world.

“Mrs. Stubblefield’s work and collaboration in a variety of roles within the education community have prepared her well to lead us down this path,” said Molley. “I am excited to have Ms. Stubblefield transition to our district office and leadership team. Her dedication to our students, families, and community have been evident through all of her roles in the Erlanger-Elsmere Schools and she continues to focus on meeting the vision and mission of the district through her work.”

Stubblefield assumes the position having served the last school year as principal of the district’s Bartlett Educational Center. Prior to that, she spent two years as Bartlett’s assistant principal, and three years as a teacher at Howell Elementary.

“This job brings together all of my passions and experiences that I have had throughout my educational journey,” Stubblefield said. “I am excited to be able to work with all students and staff, K-12, in our schools.”

Stubblefield is an 11-year resident of Erlanger, where she lives with her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Liberty, a student at Miles Elementary School.

From Erlanger-Elsmere Schools