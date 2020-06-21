Frontier Airlines restores popular flights, increases frequency of others — with low rates — from CVG















Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is expanding its service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with reinstated nonstop flights to six cities: Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Sarasota, Florida.

The airline is also increasing frequency to five destinations with up to two daily flights from CVG to Denver, Fort Myers, Las Vegas and Tampa, Florida, plus, three daily flights to Orlando.

To celebrate Frontier’s new Cincinnati schedule, the airline is offering fares as low as $39*, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.

“We’re excited to be offering 13 nonstop destinations from CVG and expand our service to include additional frequency on our most popular routes,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Theme parks, resorts and other vacation activities are opening across the country and we recognize there is pent-up demand for summer travel. Frontier is offering multiple daily flight options to many of the country’s most beloved vacation destinations with low fares to make it even easier to start traveling again.”

“We are pleased to see Frontier resume and increase their CVG service offerings to some of our most popular destinations,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport. “The expanded service is an indicator of the strength of our region. CVG is looking forward to welcoming our passengers back to the airport.”



