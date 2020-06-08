Foundation for Healthy Kentucky to offer webinar to discuss impact of COVID on vulnerable populations















A free Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky webinar on June 12 will highlight actions that several organizations are taking to address inequities and disparities and to minimize the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized and vulnerable populations.

Speakers include Heather Howard, program director at State Health and Value Strategies, Fran Feltner of the Center of Excellence in Rural Health at the University of Kentucky, Anita Fernander of the College of Medicine at the University of Kentucky, and Sadiqa Reynolds of the Louisville Urban League. Vivian Lasley-Bibbs, vice chair of the Foundation’s board of directors and Director of the Office of Health Equity for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, will moderate.

The webinar is free but participants must register:

COVID-19 and Health Equity in Kentucky: Beyond this Pandemic

Friday, June 12, 2020

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Register here.

During the webinar, speakers will share specific examples of both positive outcomes and new or institutional barriers to better outcomes. They also will discuss upstream issues including societal and structural factors that create inequities and disparities, and what the state can be doing to advance health equity. The purpose of this webinar is not just to talk about the issues but also find ways to start addressing them, both for the current pandemic and beyond.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky launched the Health for a Change training series as part of an effort to support nonprofit leaders across the Commonwealth in the work of advancing today’s pressing health issues. This webinar is one of several in the series that focus on health disparities in Kentucky, and outline policies that can improve the health and health outcomes of all residents of the commonwealth. See also the Foundation’s recent statement on the contribution of racism to health inequities.