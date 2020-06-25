Foundation for Healthy Kentucky to host free webinar about access to healthy foods during pandemic















The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky will host a free, one-hour webinar about access to healthy foods during the COVID-19 pandemic on June 26. The webinar will feature Valerie Horn of Whitesburg, who has been actively engaged as a community leader in a variety of enterprises to increase the amount of fresh food available in the Letcher County area.



The webinar is part of the Foundation’s “Kentucky Inspired” series of Health for a Change training programs that provide an opportunity to learn how Kentucky leaders are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky Inspired: Whitesburg, Food & Community

Friday, June 26, 2 to 3 p.m. (ET)

Register here.

Horn is chair of the City of Whitesburg/Letcher County Farmers Market, Chair of CANE Kitchen, and Director of the Cowan Community Action Group. Her work in Whitesburg is based on partnership, service, and access to healthy foods.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky launched the Health for a Change capacity building training series as part of an effort to support nonprofit leaders across the Commonwealth in the work of advancing today’s pressing health issues. Webinars are recorded and posted, along with slide presentations, on FHKY’s website here.