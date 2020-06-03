Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky names Maysville native Allison Adams to senior policy post















Longtime Maysville area public health official Allison Adams will join the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky as vice president for public policy on June 15.

Adams has directed the Buffalo Trace District Health Department since 2008 and presided over the Kentucky Health Directors Association for the past four years. She began her public health career in 2000 as a health educator at the district department, which serves 20,000 residents in Mason and Robertson counties.

“The current pandemic has reinforced the importance of public health in preventing and responding to disease, and Allison’s laser focus on improving and appropriately funding Kentucky’s public health system is critical to ensuring that we’re even better prepared in the future,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation.

“She’s not only the chief health strategist for her own community,” Chandler added, “she also led the charge to pass the public health transformation bill in the 2020 General Assembly to refocus all of Kentucky’s local health departments on core policy and strategy functions and to ensure appropriate funding going forward.”

Adams has a Bachelor of Science in sports medicine from Marietta College and a masters in public administration from Northern Kentucky University. She completed an associate degree in nursing in 2016.

She will replace Veronica Cecil, who was named deputy commissioner in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Department for Medicaid Services.

From Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky