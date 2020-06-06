Fort Thomas Independent Schools selects Jody Johnson new director of technology and information















Fort Thomas Independent Schools has selected Jody Johnson as the new director of technology and information. He is currently a digital learning coach with the district, a position he has held since 2014.

Johnson’s career in education began in 1997 as a technology education teacher at Walton-Verona High School. Through his tenure at Walton-Verona, he advanced to the positions of technology integration specialist and district instructional leader.

Johnson earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Industrial Technology Education from Murray State University, and his Rank I in School Improvement from Georgetown College.

“We look forward to the contribution that Jody will make as our new director of technology and information,” said Bill Bradford, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “Our selection committee, comprised of district administrators, school administrators, and teachers from all levels, decided that he was the optimal candidate to take the Fort Thomas Independent Schools to the next level with the advancement of technology initiatives and supports, as well as leveraging resources to the maximum extent possible.

“After having effectively served as a digital learning coach, Jody is beyond prepared to embark upon this new challenge and our team is entirely confident in his ability to transition successfully into this role.”

“Although I did not set out to be a director of technology and information when I began my career, in hindsight, it feels as though I have been preparing for this position since the onset,” said Johnson. “I feel very fortunate to be a member of such a talented department.”

Johnson will fill the position vacated by the retirement of Diana McGhee. He will begin serving as the director of technology and information on July 1.

From Fort Thomas Independent Schools