Florence man killed in one-vehicle crash on I-64 in Woodford County, state police are investigating















Florence man killed in crash in Woodford County near the Scott County line on I-64 westbound just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Kentucky State Police responded.

The initial investigation indicates that a blue, 2007 Dodge Ram hauling a trailer operated by James Stephenson, age 54 of Florence, was traveling westbound on I-64 around the 67-mile marker.

The vehicle then veered off the roadway and overturned into South Elkhorn Creek directly after.

Versailles PD arrived on scene and requested a KSP Collision Reconstruction unit to work the collision. The Woodford County Coroner pronounced Stephenson deceased at the scene. The deceased is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

KSP Post 12 was assisted on scene by Versailles PD, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Woodford County Coroner, and Woodford County EMS.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 12 Trooper Jacob Guffey.