Fairfield Community Arts Center 2020 Art Exhibition rescheduled for Aug. 1 until Sept. 26 due to COVID-19















The Fairfield Community Arts Center June 2020 Art Exhibition, originally set for June, has been rescheduled for Aug. 1 until Sept. 26.

The Fairfield Community Arts Center will host The Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA) District Chapter 119 15th annual Exhibition at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield, Ohio. Art Exhibition hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Although this event is scheduled for Aug. 1 until Sept. 26 and social events have opened, an August call to the Fairfield Community Arts Center (513-867-5348) is suggested to confirm exhibit opening. Social distancing and mask wearing should be observed.

Colored Pencil Artists age 18 years and above, here is the opportunity to participate in the 15th annual Colored Pencil Exhibition. CPSA membership is not required. The design and execution of the artwork, including reference photograph, shall be solely and completely that of the artist.

Minimum use of other mediums is permitted; however, artwork must be predominately colored pencils. Cash awards are: 1st place – $150; 2nd place – $100; 3rd place – $75, 4 honorable mentions – $25 each. Entry fees are $30 for CPSA members, $40 for non-members and due with the entry application. Entry application deadline is July 14, and up to two art pieces may be submitted with each entry application. Artists may sell their art pieces with a 20 percent commission fee.

Framed and ready to hang artwork is to be dropped off at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on July 20 between 10 a.m. and noon. The Artist Reception is on July 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Art Exhibition opens on Aug. 1 and ends on Sept. 26. People’s Choice Award will be announced after the exhibition closes. Visitors will have the opportunity, and are encouraged, to vote for their favorite art piece.

Chris Payne will judge entries and is commonly known as C.F. Payne, an American caricaturist and illustrator. He graduated with BFA from Miami (Ohio) in 1976 and began a freelance career in 1980.

C.F. Payne was elected in 2018 to the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame. His art has been exhibited in museums and galleries and he has more than 35 years of illustrations for books, magazines and advertisements.

Contact Kay Sorensen at exhibition@cpsa119.org or Ric Forney at President@cpsa119.org (513-500-4965).

Exhibition entry form and instructions are available to download from the website www.CPSA119.org/activities/exhibit.