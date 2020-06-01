EKU standouts Lewis, Harris selected to Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I All-America team















Eastern Kentucky University senior catcher A.J. Lewis and junior second baseman Daniel Harris IV have been chosen to the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-America team.

Lewis was a first team selection while Harris earned a spot on the third team.

EKU has featured an All-America selection in each of the last four years – Ben Fisher (2017), Alex Holderbach (2018), Aaron Ochsenbein (2019), Lewis (2020) and Harris (2020).

Lewis is Eastern’s first All-American on the first team since Richie Rodriguez in 2012. This marks the first time Eastern has had two All-Americans in the same season since 2009 (Jayson Langfels and Matt Davis).

Lewis, the only catcher chosen to the first team, compiled one of the most prolific offensive seasons in the nation. The Chicago native batted a robust .451 with seven doubles, three home runs, two triples, 21 runs batted in and 15 runs scored. He posted an .843 slugging percentage and a .541 on-base percentage.

Lewis was the only player in NCAA Division I baseball to hit .450 or better, score 15 or more runs and drive in 20 or more during the 2020 season.

Lewis was chosen as the Best Senior in the Ohio Valley Conference and rated as the 12th-best catcher in the entire nation by D1Baseball.com. He was seventh in the nation in slugging, 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 25th in runs batted in (21).

Harris was chosen by D1Baseball.com as the 25th-best second baseman in the nation and as the Breakout Hitter in the OVC in 2020. He led the OVC and was ninth in the nation with a.460 batting average.

Harris tied for first in the OVC in on-base percentage (.541), was eighth in slugging (.680) and eighth in runs scored. He ranked 25th in NCAA in on-base percentage and 41st in hits per game (1.77).

He hit two home runs, drove in 16 runs and scored 16 times. Harris struck out only six times in 50 at bats.

Harris also led the team with eight multi-hit games and ended the season with an eight-game hitting streak.

EKU owned a 12-2 record and had won eight consecutive games when the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colonels were 7-0 at home this season.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

From Eastern Kentucky University