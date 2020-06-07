Education briefs: Florence honors Poe, retirements at Covington Catholic, Holmes High graduation















The City of Florence Mayor Diane Whalen presented a proclamation to retiring Boone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Poe.

Poe served 37 years in the Boone County Public School system, “earning the admiration and respect of his students, colleagues and the community during his distinguished career.”

Poe will retire at the end of June and will become the executive director of the Northern Kentucky Education Council

Covington Catholic retirements

Teacher Bill Balskus has announced his retirement after 37 years of teaching at Covington Catholic.

Balskus began teaching at CovCath in 1983 as the English Department Chairperson.

Since 1983 he has also coached soccer, the academic team, and taught Latin and history. During his time at CovCath, Balskus has been the chairperson for three different departments: English, Foreign Language, and Social Studies.

Additionally, Balskus has taught over half of all CCH Alumni (4000+).

Also, Lois Flaherty has announced her retirement after more than 30 years at Covington Catholic in the guidance department and as school receptionist.

Holmes High School graduation

On Friday, the Holmes High School Class of 2020 held a parade through downtown Covington on Friday, in honor of their graduation, which occurred over a three day period last week, practicing safe social distancing guidelines.

Special banners honor each graduate flanked the schools front entrance on Madison Avenue and will be presented to the students when they are removed at the end of the summer.