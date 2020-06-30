Dr. Robert Arnold named acting dean of Thomas More University’s College of Business















Dr. Robert Arnold has been named acting dean of Thomas More University’s College of Business for the 2020-21 academic year.

Arnold arrived at Thomas More in 1995 and has since served as department chair, division chair, and director of Thomas More’s Accelerated and Graduate Program. While teaching within the College of Business, he has helped establish two new academic programs – a Bachelor of Arts in sports and entertainment marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in law.

“Dr. Arnold’s professional experience and distinguished status as a faculty member at the University made him a prime candidate for this interim role,” said President Joe Chillo. “As acting dean, Dr. Arnold will be responsible for leading the College of Business and building upon the tradition of providing a quality and relevant educational experience for students in the areas of business, accounting, information systems, and marketing that produces graduates that are prepared to make meaningful contributions to the business community and companies all around the world.”

In addition to his role as a full-time professor, Arnold is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association. He currently serves as a chair of the Brighton Center Properties board and as a member of the board for the Buenger Boys and Girls Club. In 2012, recognizing the need for athletic training facilities in the northern Kentucky community to support youth sports, Arnold built Next Level Academy in Wilder. He was also elected as mayor of Wilder in 2018 and is a graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky.

“I am absolutely energized and appreciate the opportunity to join the accomplished leadership team that President Chillo has assembled to guide Thomas More University through these exciting and unprecedented times as we prepare for the university’s centennial celebration in 2021,” said Arnold.

Arnold holds a doctorate with a concentration in sports marketing from Union Institute, a Juris Doctorate from Salmon P. Chase College of Law, a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University, and a bachelor’s degree in food technology from the University of Kentucky.

