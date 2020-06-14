Don Owen: Is expansion really going to help an unstable, complicated mess in the Horizon League?















Ready or not, here they come. The Colonials of Robert Morris University, that is. They’re leaving the Northeast Conference to join the Horizon League. No giggles or snide remarks permitted.

Multiple coaches and administrators in both conferences have confirmed the news, which is expected to be officially announced Monday. Details later. Spoilers just ahead. The Horizon League has 12 schools for 2020-21.

Robert Morris is located in Moon Township, which is just outside of Pittsburgh. The Colonials are a really solid addition for men’s and women’s basketball. Both programs reached the 20-win mark last season. Both would have been in national tournaments had the pandemic not struck in March.

Robert Morris also fields a very good volleyball program, as evidenced by a 25-5 overall record last season. The Colonials finished 15-1 in the Northeast Conference. Whether Robert Morris can duplicate that type of success in the Horizon League is very debatable. But, if there is a fall season, we will find out in a hurry.

In case you missed it, the Horizon League previously added Purdue Fort Wayne for 2020-21. If you’re a Northern Kentucky University fan, yes, that’s the same school that used to be called IPFW in the old Great Lakes Valley Conference days. Just take out Indiana and the hyphen.

Meanwhile, Wright State recently dropped softball and two individual sports. The Raiders currently don’t have enough sports to meet the minimum to remain at the NCAA Division I level, though they are seeking a waiver.

Wright State is now at 11 sports — six for women’s and five for men. The NCAA requires Division I programs to sponsor at least seven men’s sports and seven for women, or six men’s sports and eight for women.

From all indications, Wright State is in big-time financial trouble as an institution. The local newspaper in Dayton even reported that Wright State’s financial woes are so deep that it will take two decades to recover. You don’t think opposing coaches would ever bring that up to recruits, right?

That laughter you hear is coming from NKU basketball fans.

Detroit Mercy doesn’t field volleyball or baseball. In fact, several Horizon League schools are without baseball programs.

Green Bay dropped both tennis programs this spring and fired men’s basketball head coach Linc Darner — two months after the season was completed — in a mysterious move. The Green Bay administration later hired a Division II head coach who was one game above .500 last season to replace Darner.

Not exactly a picture of stability, is it?

NKU, meanwhile, is a pillar of strength compared to most of the current membership in the Horizon League. Sure, there are problems in Highland Heights as well, but nothing like the issues facing many of the other members.

But how does the addition of Robert Morris affect NKU? Moon Township is 289 miles from Highland Heights (4-hour, 27-minute drive), so proximity isn’t bad at all. Green Bay, meanwhile, is a 10-hour drive from Moon Township. Ouch.

Robert Morris also brings an impressive basketball/volleyball facility, the 4,000-seat UPMC Events Center. The Colonials field NCAA Division I FCS football, which is not a sport sponsored by the Horizon League. They will apparently compete in the Big South for now in that sport.

Makes you wonder how the folks in Moon Township would react if, say, the Ohio Valley Conference came calling in a couple of years with an opening for membership.

In the meantime, welcome to the Horizon League, Robert Morris. Details later.

Contact Don Owen at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport