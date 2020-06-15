Deadline today to request ballot by mail; other options, candidates, more here for June 23 primary

Staff report
Today is the last day for registered voters to request a ballot by mail so they can vote from the comfort of home in the Kentucky Primary June 23.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Board of Elections has made special emergency arrangements to accommodate all those who want to vote in the primary.
If you don’t vote by mail, you can vote in person at the one designated polling place in your county on June 23. Or you can make an appointment to vote in person at your county clerk’s office by June 22.
If you are a registered voter and have designated as either a Democratic Party or Republican Party voter, you will receive a ballot only for the your designated party. Those registered as independents cannot vote in either party’s primary.
Here are the 2020 Candidates who will be on the ballot (click the links for the candidates’ websites):
4th Congressional District House of Representatives
Democratic Party candidates
Shannon Fabert
Alexandra Owensby
Republican Party Candidates
Thomas Massie
Todd McMurtry
U.S. Senate Candidates
Republican Party Candidates
Mitch McConnell
Louis Grider
Wesley Morgan
Paul Frangedakis
Democratic Party Candidates
Charles Booker
Amy McGrath
Mike Broihier
Bennie Smith
Jimmy Ausbrooks
Maggie Jo Hilliard
Eric Rothmuller
Mary Ann Tobin
*The following candidates are on the ballot for U.S. Senate and provided no online information. John Sharpensteen, Andrew Maynard, Naren James, Nicolas Alsager, and Kenneth Lowndes
President of the United States
Republican Party Candidate
Donald Trump
Democratic Party Candidate
Joe Biden
*The following candidates are on the ballot but have withdrawn from the race: Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Deval Patrick
Mail-in ballots drop-off option
If you have a mail-in ballot, the postage is included on the return envelope so you can drop it in the mail.
Or you can drop it off to the following Ballot Dropbox locations:
Kenton Co. Locations:
Independence Courthouse
5272 Madison Pike Independence
Kenton County Fiscal Court
1840 Simon Kenton Way Covington
Campbell Co. Locations: (during business hours)
Fiscal Court Building
1098 Monmouth St. Newport
Alexandria Clerk’s Office
8330 West Main St. Alexandria
Boone Co. Locations:
Burlington Clerk’s Office Lobby
2950 Washington St, Burlington
City of Florence Lobby
8100 Ewing Boulevard Florence
Voting in person by appointment
Another option is that you may vote in person but by appointment at your County Clerk’s office until June 22
• Vote by appointment until June 22
• Masks will be required
• Schedule w/ your county clerk
Kenton Co. Clerk 859-392-1620
Boone Co. Clerk 859-334-2130
Campbell Co. Clerk 859-292-3885
JUNE 23 Voting Locations
Vote from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., masks required.
• Boone County
Boone Co. Extension Center
1824 Patrick Dr. Burlington
• Campbell County
Cold Spring Baptist Church
4410 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring
• Kenton County
NKY Convention Center
1 W Rivercenter Blvd.
Covington
(Free parking at county parking garage)
TANK is providing free services if you want to take the bus to your polling place.
See VoteNKY.com for voting information.