CVG, NKY Chamber, Cincinnati Regional Chamber partner to gauge business community’s travel needs















The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant decrease of global airline passenger travel demand. On average, airlines have reduced flight schedules by as much as 90% at most airports around the world.

So the Greater Cincinnati International Airport is partnering with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber on a survey to gauge current travel needs.



Businesses’ completion of this brief survey will help CVG Airport understand the travel needs and attitudes of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky business community.

The information you provide will be aggregated and shared with airline partners in order to restore and grow previous air service levels, ensuring our region remains economically competitive. Unless you provide explicit consent to CVG using your individual response, all data will remain confidential.

This survey should take about five (5) minutes to complete.