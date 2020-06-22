CTI adds Sandra Miller to Data Management, promotes Jamie Meisenhelder to Legal Affairs Director















CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, a multi-national, privately held, full-service contract research organization, has announced the addition of Sandra Miller to the data management team and the promotion of Jamie Meisenhelder to Director, Legal Affairs.

Sandra Miller – Director, Data Management

Miller comes to CTI with a strong resume of more than 20 years in data management, leading various teams, and phase I-IV programs, both domestically and internationally.

Prior to joining the CTI team, Miller spent the last 10 years working as Director of Data Management at Social & Scientific Systems, Inc., where she was responsible for operations of a clinical data management department, clinical programming, biostatistics, and statistical programming for all commercial clinical trials as well as acting Director of Clinical Operations.

She also worked for StatWorks, Inc. as Associate Director, Data Management, for Kendle International, Inc. as Senior Clinical Data Manager and started her career at Inveresk Research as Clinical Data Specialist.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandra to our team,” said John Whitaker, Vice President, Global Biometrics. “She has a strong background in Data Management, and we look forward to seeing her applying all her expertise in her Director, Clinical Management role here at CTI, supporting and contributing to future successes of our team.”

Jamie Meisenhelder – Director, Legal Affairs

Meisenhelder has been part of the CTI team since 2015 when she joined as a Corporate Counsel, bringing with her more than a decade of legal experience and quickly rising to the position of Sr. Corporate Counsel.

Meisenhelder has become a go-to person for best practices development and an exceptional resource, improving different processes across many departments.

She has played key roles in the company’s acquisition and integration efforts, and her leadership skills consistently add value to company-wide initiatives.

In her new role as Director, Legal Affairs, Meisenhelder will continue to increase her responsibility in the department, including directing the legal function in the United States and in areas or projects that transcend geographic boundaries.

“Jamie continuously excels, consistently adding value to our department and helping team members across the globe,” said Paul Ritter, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. “We all have benefited from her knowledge and experience and we look forward to her continued leadership and future successes in her new role.”

From CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services