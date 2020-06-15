Cove Federal Credit Union awards scholarships to six local high school students who are college-bound















Cove Federal Credit Union announced the recipients of the 2020 Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.

Six local students, members of the credit union, were selected by the Cove Scholarship Committee to receive a scholarship award.

In total, COVE awarded $10,000.

The recipients were recognized for their achievements by Chairman of the Board David Guethlein, “We are thrilled to be able to reward the exceptional efforts of these Cove members as they work to further their education. Please join us in congratulating this year’s recipients of a Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.”

• Alexis Eckart, Demossville, KY, $2,500, Northern Kentucky University

• MacKenzie Burns, Independence, KY, $1,500, University of Louisville

• Katherine Calhoun, Covington, KY, $1,500, University of Hawai’i at Manoa

• Gracie Eckerle, Ft. Wright, KY, $1,500, University of Louisville

• Daniel Hardy, Hamilton, Ohio, $1,500, Northern Kentucky University

• Savannah Lawless, Ryland Heights, KY, $1,500, Northern Kentucky University

Cove’s CEO, Thomas Burns added, “At Cove FCU we take pride in supporting the educational goals of our Members. We are proud to be able to offer a college scholarship opportunity that makes it easier to meet tuition costs.”

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit the website.