City of Covington also institutes emergency curfew — from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — to protect residents, city















The City of Covington has instituted an emergency curfew banning people from being in public spaces from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in effect immediately for Sunday evening and Monday evening.

Citing the need to protect residents and the city, Mayor Joe Meyer signed an executive order late this evening establishing the curfew.

“Given that the neighboring cities of Cincinnati and Newport have taken similar actions, and given that we’ve seen people from outside the city descend upon Covington this late afternoon, we thought it prudent to act,” Meyer said.

The curfew gives police “enhanced enforcement authority and security resources to protect the lives and property of those who live, work, and do business in Covington,” the order states.

Protests have erupted in cities across the nation over the last few days, and many of the gatherings have turned destructive and violent in the nighttime hours.

Meyer said the curfew is intended not to silence protests but to keep them from turning destructive.

The curfew does not apply to City of Covington officials, members of public safety agencies, emergency personnel, health-care professionals, essential workers, people experiencing homelessness, and local government officials engaged in their lawful duties.

It expires at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.