Campbell County libraries are open, provide special times for at-risk patrons, and offer curbside pickup















The Campbell County Public Library is open to the public. The hours at all four branches will be 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Hours for at-risk patrons are suggested from 11 a.m.–noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All library branches – Cold Spring, Alexandria, Carrico/Fort Thomas and Newport –

will continue to offer and encourage use of curbside services for quick pick up of library holds.

Patrons are asked to limit their visits to one hour so the library can accommodate as many visitors as possible while maintaining occupancy recommendations. Computer use will be limited to one-hour but reservations may be made online at the library’s website or by calling the preferred branch. Printing/scanning, faxing, and document shredding services also available.

Patrons with library cards may reserve items now. Books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, video games and magazines may be placed on hold and checked out through curbside service. There are designated parking spots for curbside delivery at all branches. For details on how to browse available items, place holds and utilize curbside service, visit the Library’s website.

Meeting and study rooms are currently unavailable for public use. These rooms are being used to quarantine returned materials and to store furniture removed to meet social distancing guidelines. No fines for overdue materials are being assessed since quarantined items are held for four days before patron accounts are cleared.

All staff will be wearing masks and plexiglass shields have been installed at information and patron services desks. Keeping staff and patrons safe while providing the services our community expects is a top priority.