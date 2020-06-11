Braxton Brewing is one of fastest-growing craft breweries in U.S., reopening its taprooms today















Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, is celebrating its stature as the fourth fastest-growing craft brewery in the United States.

With research from the Brewers Association (BA) – a not-for-profit trade group for both small and independent craft brewers – Braxton Brewing owes much of this achievement to the launch of its hard seltzer brand, VIVE, and the opening of its rooftop in Covington, as well as its dedicated barrel-aging brewery and taproom in Fort Mitchell.

This prestigious ranking is not only representative of the brewer’s national success but of its dedication to making a material impact on a very fast-growing craft beer industry.

Braxton Brewing will once again open its doors to the Covington community on Thursday (June 11), welcoming fans back during a time it’s more important than ever for us to come together.

Despite nearly half of America’s top brewers reporting a decrease or flat line in 2019 productivity levels, Braxton Brewing Co. reported a significant increase in its own volumes, by 96 percent at a total of 23,500 barrels.

This impressive productivity is primarily attributed to the success of Braxton Brewing’s hard seltzer, VIVE, which quickly grew into a top-performing regional hard seltzer upon its launch.

“With over 10,000 breweries in America it’s truly special to rank in the Top 5 in terms of year over year growth,” said Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “From the original days of brewing out of our garage, our team has always remained true to our roots: providing quality beverages to share with our friends and family. It’s the support from this community, though, that keeps us motivated day in and day out.”

Braxton Brewing has carved out its place as a brewery to watch nationwide and was recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award.

Today marks the reopening of Braxton’s Covington Taproom and Rooftop location.