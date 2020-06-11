Bluegrass Care Navigators marks anniversary of Bright Path; specialized medical care for children















Bluegrass Care Navigators is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its pediatric palliative care program, Bright Path. Since its launch in June 2019, more than 30 families have benefitted from this program dedicated to children.

Bright Path offers specialized medical care for infants, children, adolescents, and young adults who are living with a serious illness. The goal of Bright Path is to provide comfort to these children through symptom management and care coordination at home, while building the confidence of the parent or caregiver with education and support.

“Bright Path is comprehensive palliative care for the whole family, in their own home,” said Todd Cote, Bluegrass Care Navigators Chief Medical Officer. “By bringing symptom-based care into the home, our hope is to decrease a family’s stress about their medical needs and improve the quality of their daily activities together.”

Bluegrass Care Navigators launched Bright Path in 17 counties across Central, Northern and Southeastern Kentucky. Today, the program serves 25 counties. Bright Path clinicians collaborate with both the Kentucky Children’s Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to streamline patient care.

In addition to personalized care at home, the program also:

• Helps families get needed specialty equipment to accommodate their child’s needs

• Advocates for patient families with different specialties and providers

• Assists multiple families with through the approval process for Medicaid waivers

• Helps families apply and get approved for social security disability

• Connecting families with in-home Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies, so they do not have to take their medically complex child and all of their equipment to an office weekly for therapy.

Pediatric palliative care services, including the Bright Path program, are covered by Medicaid and most private insurance. Bluegrass Care Navigators accepts patients to the program regardless of their insurance status.

Families seeking more information on Bright Path Pediatric Palliative Care can call (859) 278-4869.

Bright Path is a service of Bluegrass Care Navigators. Headquartered in Lexington, Bluegrass Care Navigators provides hospice care in 32 counties across Central, Eastern and Northern Kentucky. In addition, the agency supports those facing serious illness or chronic disease with private duty nursing, home primary care, transitional care, adult day health care, and palliative care services.

For more information about Bluegrass Care Navigators and the services, call (855) 492-0812 or visit www.bgcarenav.org.

From Bluegrass Care Navigators