Beshear reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; wash hards, wear masks, stay 6-feet apart















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 256 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and seven new deaths.

“Kentuckians have what it takes to move into a new normal,” said Beshear. “It will be tough, but we can do it. Just remember: hands, face and space. Wash your hands, wear a mask on your face and stay six-feet apart from other people.

“The simple preventative steps we all know about – wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands – can prevent our neighbors and family members from getting sick,” said Beshear. “Never before in my lifetime have such small actions had this much power to save lives.”

Kentucky’s totals are now 14,859 cases, and 553 deaths.

“The people we’ve lost are why we have to keep up the fight for as long as this virus is out there,” said Beshear. “We owe it to each of them to do continue doing everything we can to make a difference.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 90-year-old woman from Clark County; 85- and 88-year-old women and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 47-year-old man from Monroe County; and 92- and 97-year-old women from Warren County.

There have been at least 383,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Long-term care visitation update

Beshear announced that starting this Monday (June 29), the state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes; group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities; communal dining; and off-site appointments.

Starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IIDs).