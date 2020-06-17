Beshear releases tax returns, renews calls for transparency from other office holders in Kentucky















As the commonwealth is focused on defeating COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday showed his ongoing commitment to transparency by releasing his tax returns for 2019 and once again called on other office holders to do the same.

Beshear also released his 2019 Statement of Financial Disclosure and launched a transparency webpage listing executive flight details.

“Elected officials must earn the public’s trust and demonstrate that they aren’t beholden to any special interests,” said Beshear. “Kentuckians deserve to know their leaders aren’t indebted to those whose interests are in conflict with those of the people of the commonwealth.”

Beshear’s returns, filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, show he has only one employer – the people of Kentucky. Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $151,148, which included his salary as Attorney General for most of the calendar year and as Governor for the last three weeks of December along with some stock dividends.

Beshear’s tax return also shows that his family, like many others across the commonwealth and country, is still paying off student loans.

The Governor’s 2019 calendar year Statement of Financial Disclosure, which was required to be filed by elected officials and Executive Branch officers this year by June 15, includes additional information. He listed two gifts traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky.

First elected to public office in 2015, Beshear has released his tax returns for every year he has served, beginning in 2017 when he released his 2016 returns. He is the first Kentucky Attorney General to have released his taxes for each year he held that office.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and will release her 2019 tax return in the coming weeks.

Beshear also announced an updated section of his website that includes the priorities he laid out at the beginning of his administration – the WHERE: Wages, Health Care, Education, Retirement and Example. Leading by Example includes having a government that is transparent and accountable.

This new page of the website includes regularly updated information on flights the Governor has taken, fulfilling his promise to share information about his use of state aircraft with Kentuckians.

From Office of the Governor