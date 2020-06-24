Bellevue, Covington among eight communities awarded funding for historic preservation, planning















The Kentucky Heritage Council (KHC), an agency within the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, has distributed $93,501 in matching grants to eight designated Certified Local Government (CLG) communities for 10 projects that will benefit local preservation and planning goals.

KHC serves as the state historic preservation office.

Made possible by annual funding from the National Park Service, KHC has awarded grants to Bardstown, Bellevue, Covington, Danville, Frankfort, Metro Louisville, Paducah and Shelbyville. An additional $63,384 in committed funds and in-kind services make up the required 40 percent match, totaling an overall local investment of $157,335.

“As we focus on building a stronger Kentucky, it is critical that we ensure that we are doing our part to support local communities,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Investing in historic preservation allows our communities to reap the economic benefits of tourism by attracting more travelers to the unique attractions and heritage that Kentucky has to offer.”

Funding will be used to survey and document properties in four historic neighborhoods, support educational programming and professional development, and nominate a historic pedestrian bridge to the National Register of Historic Places.

“The spirit of Kentucky history and heritage can be found in communities all across the commonwealth,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “Our cabinet believes these communities can flourish by investing in historic preservation that will foster economic growth through travel and tourism.”

2020-21 Certified Local Government Program funded projects are:

-Bardstown, Protect and Preserve Workshops;

-Bellevue, Historic Districts Mailer/Brochure;

-Bellevue, Northern Kentucky Restoration Weekend;

-Bellevue, Van Vost Avenue Truss Bridge National Register Nomination;

-Covington, Northern Kentucky Restoration Weekend;

-Danville, Lexington-Broadway National Register Historic District Update;

-Frankfort, Professional Development;

-Louisville, Metro Council District 21 Historic Resources Survey;

-Paducah, Northside Neighborhood Survey and National Register Nomination; and

-Shelbyville, Martinsville Neighborhood Survey and National Register Assessment.

The Kentucky Heritage Council approved the grant awards earlier this year and activities must directly support goals outlined in A Map Made of Memory: Kentucky’s State Historic Preservation Plan, 2017-2021. Those charged with training and implementing projects must adhere to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the treatment of historic properties.

“We are encouraged that during this time of uncertainty, communities are taking the opportunity to prepare for the future when the economic benefits of historic preservation can be fully realized, and these grants help lay the necessary groundwork,” said Vicki Birenberg, AICP, KHC planning and CLG Program coordinator. “It’s a fitting way to recognize communities for their continued hard work and stewardship of local historic resources.”

CLG designation offers a way for local governments to develop a comprehensive approach to historic preservation and promote the integration of preservation interests into the planning process. City and county-wide historic preservation commissions must meet five broad standards to earn designation and qualify for the grants.

For more information, visit heritage.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Heritage Council