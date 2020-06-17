Behringer-Crawford offering space-themed Chippie activities via Zoom for preschoolers















Presented by Behringer-Crawford Museum, Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs blast off into cyberspace LIVE on Zoom at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19 with an hour of interactive, space-themed activities for preschoolers and their parents.

Parents can register here to obtain the Zoom link, as well as a list of the supplies needed for the activities, so their families can participate right along with BCM staff.

Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs are free for museum members. And this launch date is free for everyone.

There will be a non-member charge for future labs, so if you are not a member, join BCM today and enjoy Chippie’s science adventures, as well as many other museum activities, at no charge. Click here to become a member.

The next Chippie LIVE! Virtual Lab will take place at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, when Behringer-Crawford will be “Having a Blast with Science.”