BBB Trends: Face mask exempt cards are phony; DOJ issues warning to consumers about frauds















The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a warning regarding phony face mask exemptions cards.

These printable cards found on social media from the Freedom to Breathe Agency claim to be issued by the Americans with Disabilities Act for citizens to be exempt from wearing face masks in public.

One card read: “I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public. Wearing a face mask poses a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you.”

Even though the cards state protection under the DOJ and ADA, a statement from ADA says “These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department. The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department.”

BBB recommends following these tips if you come in contact:

• Don’t give credit card or bank account information to anyone online if you’re being asked to purchase a card.

• Don’t click on unknown links advertised on social media.

• Business owners should be aware these cards aren’t legitimate in case a consumer claims to be exempt from wearing a mask.

• Government agency websites will only end in .gov, and will not advertise these cards on social media.

• Don’t rely on contact information provided on fake government websites, always contact the agency directly.

• Report any suspicious activity or fraudulent activity to Scamtracker.org.

From Better Business Bureau