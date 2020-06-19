Art Attack Speed-Painting competition will be live-streamed; 8 painters, 3 rounds — bid on art















In support of the Public Arts Network of Northern Kentucky’s NKY ArtQuest initiative, eight local painters will compete for two top prizes in a fast-paced speed painting competition at 7 p.m. on June 25.

The event will be live-streamed from Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center at www.NKYArtAttack.com and simultaneously broadcast on TBNK, Kenton County’s public access TV channel. Viewers determine the winners by voting online for their favorite paintings.

The speed painters compete in two semi-final rounds where they have 15 minutes to create a finished painting based on a prompt. After each round, viewers’ online votes will be counted to determine the winning painter. The winners of these first two rounds compete in a final round, again decided by the viewers. The first and second place artists will receive cash prizes.

Organizer Jill Morenz from the Catalytic Fund explained, “The artwork painted during the Art Attack competition will be available through an E-Bay auction immediately after the event and until June 30. The auction will also include 15 hand-decorated face masks created by local artists.”

Proceeds from the auction will be used to support NKY ArtQuest, a comprehensive marketing program and calendar for arts-related events in Northern Kentucky. NKY ArtQuest is an initiative of the Public Arts Network of Northern Kentucky.

Sponsor Tony Milburn, owner of Milburn Development, said he is “proud to support the arts in Northern Kentucky because they make our region vibrant and exciting.”

To promote the event, the Public Arts Network is organizing an art giveaway called Finders Keepers. Three times a day from June 22-June 24, an original piece of art from a local artist will be placed in a recognizable location in the cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue or Dayton. A photo offering clues to the location will be posted on Instagram and Facebook. The first person to find and retrieve the art gets to keep it.

Finders Keepers posts are planned for 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. and will be on these pages:

• https://www.instagram.com/nky_public_arts/

• https://www.facebook.com/nkypublicartsnetwork/ and under the hashtag #NKYFindersKeepers.

Viewers can watch the Art Attack Speed Painting competition at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 on TBNK’s television channel or at www.NKYArtAttack.com.

The Public Arts Network of NKY is a regional initiative of the Catalytic Fund. It connects artists, arts organizations and community leaders who believe that the arts are an essential part of thriving communities. The Network is a key strategy in the Catalytic Fund’s community vibrancy pillar, which promotes livability and diversity to attract visitors and new residents to Northern Kentucky.