WYWQ*: Turfway Park grandstands, built in 1959, coming down for Churchill Downs’ grand new facility

Tory McKinley will be a media communications graduate of Asbury University as soon as she completes this internship. She had been assigned to intern at the Summer Olympics, but COVID put a stop to that, she’s getting a quality internship close to home. Tory lives in Verona with her parents, Donna and Troy, and is a graduate of Ryle High School. She is managing the NKyTribune’s social media and using her photo/videography skills to show our readers what they missed while they were quarantined. If you have a story idea for Tory, email her at tory@nkytrib.com.

While You Were Quarantined (WYWQ*), a few things moved right along in Northern Kentucky. Thanks to our new roving reporter/intern and photographer, Tory McKinley, we will be updating on some of the things you were unable to take in for yourself. Here’s an update on the disappearing grandstands of Turfway Park.

Churchill Downs Inc. purchased Turfway Park in October 2019, from Hard Rock International, which in April 2019 had bought the track from JACK Entertainment as part of a package that included a Cincinnati casino.

Churchill Downs Inc. is demolishing the existing grandstand, built in 1959, to replace it with a new facility that will also include 1,500 slot-like historical racing machines.

The grandstand is being torn down gradually, rather than being imploded. Racing ended on March 23 and demolition started April 23.

Churchill Downs Inc., has pledged a $100 million investment toward the new facility on top of the $46 million it paid for the track last year.

“Restoring Turfway Park to its former glory with first-class wintertime racing is important for the entire Kentucky horse racing circuit,” said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs racetrack, said in the fall.

“Churchill Downs Incorporated is thrilled to welcome Turfway Park into our racing family and to invest in the development of Northern Kentucky’s first historical racing machine facility, which will increase purses and help strengthen the racing product.

“Horsemen and horseplayers nationwide will appreciate and directly benefit from Turfway’s renaissance as more high-quality horses remain in Kentucky year-round and produce a compelling and competitive racing product.”

Photos by Tory McKinley/NKyTribune:

And, when it’s all done — here’s the conceptual drawing of its successor: