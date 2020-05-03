What The Turtleneck is 1st in Kentucky Turtle Derby; Galapa-Go, Rocket to NoWhere come on strong















‘What The Turtleneck’ won the 2020 Kentucky Turtle Derby, beating out ‘Galapa-GO!’ in a wire-to-wire finish. ‘Rocket To Nowhere’ finished third, rounding out the top three.

In what should have been the actual Kentucky Derby on this First Saturday in May, Old Forester (the Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby) held the Kentucky Turtle Derby instead.

There’s history behind the Kentucky Derby and turtle racing.

The only other time the Derby was postponed in its 146-year history was in 1945, because of WWII. That year, turtles were raced instead of horses.

The Turtle Derby was not short on traditions – long-time Kentucky Derby race caller Larry Collmus called the race, the actual bugler from Churchill Downs played the call-to-post prior to the race and hypothetical odds were released for the turtles participating.

Commemorative 2020 Kentucky Turtle Derby t-shirts have also been made available for purchase online. Net proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.