Wake Forest transfer Sarr looks to reboot career at Kentucky; averaged 13.7 points last season















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky landed a future post player on Wednesday when Wake Forest standout Olivier Sarr announced plans to transfer and continue his career in Lexington.

Sarr, a 7-foot center who averaged 13.7 points and nine rebounds per game last season, chose the Wildcats over Duke, Gonzaga, Florida State and Baylor. Sarr will have to sit out next season because of transfer rules.

He plans to petition for a waiver from the NCAA to play immedately next season.

“I felt that was the best fit and the best opportunity for me,” he told ESPN on Wednesday. “Being able to play for that great program and showcase my winning drive on that stage. Coach (John Calipari) made me understand that I was needed (at Kentucky).”

Sarr entered the NCAA transfer portal after Danny Manning was fired late last month. The Demon Deacons hired East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes last week, but the new staff couldn’t persuade Sarr to finish out his collegiate career at Wake Forest.

“With everything that has happened on the last 2-3 weeks, I’ve had a lot to think about and consider,” he said. “If I’m being honest, its been an emotional struggle for me. Coach Manning and the staff are family.

“After thinking deeply about it, talking with my support system and weighing my future, I just didn’t feel like I could be at my best by returning to Wake Forest. … I will always be a fan of Wake Forest … BBN, I can’t wait to get started.”

Sarr scored 25 points against Duke, and he added 30 points and 17 rebounds in a game against Notre Dame last season.

Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.