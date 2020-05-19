Veteran patrol officer Charles Beil returns to duty in Covington and is sworn in by Mayor Meyer















The Covington Police Department welcomed back a familiar face when Charles W. Beil III was sworn in by Mayor Joe Meyer during a brief ceremony at City Hall on Monday.

Beil served as a patrol officer in Covington from 2004 until 2016, when he retired because of a nagging injury suffered while on duty, Police Chief Rob Nader said. But that injury has since healed, and Beil “has been trying to get back on the force ever since,” Nader said.

“A solid street cop, he’s a well-liked and respected patrol officer,” Nader said. “The whole team is excited about his return to the department.”

As a so-called lateral hire, Beil is already trained and will not have to attend the state-run Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy.

How eager is he to return to work?

When Meyer asked when his first day back on duty was going to be, both Beil and Nader simultaneously answered “today.”

Beil’s hiring was approved by the Covington Board of Commissioners on May 12.

He is a combat veteran of the U.S. Navy and a graduate of Holmes High School.