UMA Home Decor, global importer and wholesaler, to move office, warehouse to Erlanger, adding new jobs















It may well be the case that the first step toward a stylish, well-appointed home begins in Erlanger.

UMA Home Décor, one of the largest global importers and wholesalers in the home décor industry, announced it will move to Erlanger with plans to be operational by July 1.

With an extensive inventory of more than 15,000 products that cover multiple categories and numerous themes, UMA Home Décor ships products nationwide and internationally for well-known retail customers that include Wayfair, Amazon, Overstock, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target, Kirkland’s and Walmart.

UMA’s move speaks to Erlanger’s increasing appeal to global industries and its economic trajectory toward robust growth.

“Erlanger is an attractive place for our business to relocate to because of its close proximity to major highways and shipping hubs like FedEx and UPS,” said Nicole Carey, UMA Office Administrator. “Erlanger’s central location allows us to ship to 80 percent of the population within a two-day window.”

The move will mean new jobs for the city. Carey, who is a resident of Erlanger, says UMA anticipates having 20 to 30 general warehouse employees, with the potential for future growth.

“Erlanger’s location, incentives and culture are drawing businesses from around the globe,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. “This continued momentum in our city’s economic development has us excited for what the future will bring.”

UMA made its debut more than 40 years ago in California. It opened its doors in Hebron in 2018.

“With five showrooms nationwide, and an extensive online catalog, retailers can easily find the products they need and want to order,” said Carey.

The company will reside in 152,000-sq. ft. of space at 400 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger, occupying a little more than half of the entire building with combined office and warehouse space.