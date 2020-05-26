TODAY is the deadline to register to vote in June 23 primary; state portal open to ask for mail-in ballot















Today is the deadline to register to vote in the June 23 primary. You can register online at GoVoteKy.com but you must do that by 4 p.m. local time. Registering now will permit you to vote in the primary election and also in the general election to be held November 3.

Because there are no local or independent races this time only registered Democrats and Republicans can get a ballot for the Primary election. If you are a registered Independent or Third-Party voter there is no race to vote for.

If you changed your party affiliation after December 31, 2019, you are not eligible to vote in this primary election.



If you want to check your registration status go to www.GoVoteKY.com



If you are not registered to vote the deadline to register for this primary is TODAY, May 26. You can go to www.GoVoteKY.com to register.

If you are registered to vote, you can also request a ballot to vote by mail in the June 23 primary.

Because of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Frankfort has changed some aspects of the election process. Every registered voter in the State of Kentucky will receive a postcard setting forth information on how to apply for an absentee ballot.

The State Board of Elections has an online portal available to request an Absentee ballot, so you can go ahead and requests the ballot. The last day to apply for a ballot is June 15.

Follow the instructions in this video: