St. Elizabeth Healthcare implements new expanded visitor guidelines for all its hospitals















As healthcare services and community begin to reopen in a phased approach, St. Elizabeth has reviewed and updated visitor guidelines that will allow for patients to have visitors in the safest way possible.

Effective May 27 at noon, expanded visitor guidelines for all St. Elizabeth Healthcare hospitals were implemented.

Though visitor restrictions are updated, St. Elizabeth has no intention of lessening the rigid safety measures in the coming months even as other areas of the community announce relaxation of some of their practices. As medical professionals, St. E. is committed to advocate for public health and do what’s best for patients, associates, physicians and community.

NEW VISITOR GUIDELINES INCLUDE:

• Visitation hours will be from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

• Patient visitation will be restricted to one visitor per patient during the established visiting hours.

• Visitation questions should be directed to the nursing unit at (859) 301-2000.

NEW ENTRY POINT INSTRUCTIONS:

• EDGEWOOD Hospital – Visitors will need to enter the Edgewood Hospital facility at the Night Entrance (Security Entrance), which is located near the Main Entrance (1A).

• FLORENCE Hospital – Visitors will need to enter the Florence Hospital facility at entrance 3A. Entrance 1A will open to visitors on June 1.

• FT. THOMAS Hospital – Visitors will need to enter the Ft. Thomas Hospital facility at entrance 1A – Main Entrance.

VISITORS WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

• Sign-in and -out upon entry and departure

• Wear a face mask

• Temperature screen upon entry and answer symptomatic questions

• Perform hand hygiene

• Travel directly to/from the patient room

If visitors do not comply with these requirements, they will be unable to enter the facility.

PLEASE NOTE: COVID-19 patients and those who are persons under investigation (PUI’s) may not receive visitors.

UNIT-SPECIFIC GUIDELINES INCLUDE:

PROCEDURAL/TESTING:

• Only the person receiving the test/procedure may enter the building.

• If the patient has a driver, the driver will be required to remain in the car until the patient procedure/test is complete, and the driver will be notified for pick-up.

• All patients will be temperature screened upon entry.

• All patients will be required to wear a face mask (their own or one will be provided)

THE FAMILY BIRTH PLACE:

• Labor and Delivery: A single designated support person for mothers delivering babies.

• Post Labor (1B Unit): A single designated support person for mothers.

• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Limited to the two people with the infant identification bracelets.

• No children, including siblings of a newborn, will be permitted on any of these units.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT:

• Visitors will not be permitted.

• If the patient has a driver, the driver will be required to remain in the car until the patient is discharged, and the driver will be notified for pick-up.

• If the patient is admitted to an inpatient unit, the patient may receive visitors per the current inpatient visitor guidelines.

• If the patient is less than 18 years of age, one parent will be required to accompany them.

• If medical information is unable to be obtained from an adult patient requiring emergency medical treatment, one person will be permitted in order to provide necessary treatment.

• Exceptions will be made for families of loved ones who are facing imminent death (see below).

SKILLED NURSING UNIT:

• Visitors will not be permitted.

NURSING HOME PATIENTS:

• Visitors will not be permitted as this is the recommendation from Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.

• Includes patients admitted to the hospital from a nursing home and patients with planned discharge to a nursing home.

INPATIENT HOSPICE:

• Inpatient Hospice will follow the hospital visitation guidelines.

• Exceptions will be made for families of loved ones who are facing imminent death (see below).

IMMINENT DEATH:

• Visitors will be limited to parents, spouse and/or significant other, siblings and children aged 14+.

• Amount of visitation time may be determined based upon patient circumstances.

• Social distancing will be required at all times.

• Any visitation exceptions outside of these guidelines will need to be approved by the nursing supervisor.

These restrictions can be found here.