Send stories to Behringer-Crawford Museum for historical collection on life during COVID-19















Behringer-Crawford Museum is inviting Northern Kentuckians to share their personal stories in Behind the Mask: NKY in the Pandemic, a historical documentary of life when COVID-19 brought everyday life to a standstill.

The museum is collecting descriptions, diaries, photos, and videos which show how our world changed when the coronavirus forced businesses to shut down, schools to close, and families to self-isolate in their homes.

Contributors are asked to tell their stories in words and pictures and send to the museum via email or snail mail. The entries will be compiled, shared on the BCM website and preserved in the museum’s archives as an important piece of regional history.

In an email to supporters, the museum asked, “Please tell future generations what your life was like during this unprecedented period in our lives. Were you confined at home alone or with your family? How did you pass the time? Were you driving to work through deserted streets? Are you a first responder or health worker? What are your challenges and fears? What keeps you smiling? What are you most looking forward to when all this is over?”

The museum invites businesses and organizations as well as individuals and families to contribute. Written accounts should be limited to 1000 words and videos to three minutes. The public is also encouraged to send photos showing how their communities were impacted—people wearing masks, long lines at stores, family events being celebrated with social distancing.

Submissions should be emailed to bcmcovidstories@gmail.com or mailed to Behringer-Crawford Museum, 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011, along with the submitter’s name, address, email address and phone number.



The museum offered some sample questions to get residents thinking about their pandemic experiences.

• How has your daily life been affected by the pandemic in regard to your job, your family and your routine? What about special occasions?

• Have you visited a store, had an appointment or participated in a “normal activity” during this time? What was your experience?

• If you operate a business or are involved with an organization, how has it been impacted?

• Is there any other time in your life in which you’ve experienced anything similar to the current pandemic situation?

• Do you have stories of others – family, friends, neighbors, or strangers – going “above and beyond” to help out during the pandemic?

• What do you think is important for future generations to know about this experience?

For questions or more information about “Behind the Mask: NKY in the Pandemic,” contact BCM Assistant Director Samantha Simendinger at 859-491-4003 or ssimendinger@icloud.com.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. US Bank Foundation.