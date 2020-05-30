Secretary of State says voter registration numbers decline in April, due to ‘clean up’ of voter rolls















Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced that Kentucky saw total voter registration numbers decline to 3,468,647 during April. There are 1,265 fewer voters on the rolls as of April 30 than on March 31, a 0.04 percent decrease



Democratic registrants continue to represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,677,637 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 1,495, since March 31, a 0.09 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,484,338, or almost 43 percent of voters, with a small increase of 276 registered voters, a gain of 0.02 percent since March 31.

Almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw a decrease of 46 registrants, a 0.01 percent decline.

“I am committed to cleaning up our voter rolls. Voter registration numbers reveal a decline, due to removal of the deceased, felons, and people who moved out of state. In fact, more dead voters were removed in April than new voters added,” said Adams.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.