SD1 to begin work on General Drive sanitary sewer replacement in Ft. Wright, some detours expected















Sanitation District No. 1 will soon begin work on the replacement of a sanitary sewer bypass line along General Drive in Ft. Wright.

The bypass line was a temporary solution to a collapsed sewer near Devou Park which had caused an upstream manhole to release sewage into an unnamed creek in the area. This project will eliminate the surface-level bypass by installing about 1,300 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer by means of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and open-cut installation.

The replacement will include the entire section where the pipe collapsed and the HDD will run 3 feet into stable bedrock, eliminating the risk of future hillside movement impacting the condition of the pipe.

Residents in the area may hear and see construction activities during normal working hours, but local traffic will have road access. A small portion of Fort Henry Drive will be closed to traffic for a 24-hour period, with detours posted. Some driveway access on Pickett Drive may be temporarily limited during the project. Notice will be given to homeowners before restricting driveway access.

SD1 and its contractors will make every effort to minimize disturbances to surrounding residents, businesses and motorists. SD1 inspectors are present at every construction project to ensure our contractors are working safely and effectively with minimal disturbances to the community.

The General Drive project is expected to continue, weather permitting, through the end of 2020.

From SD1

