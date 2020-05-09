Sanitation District No. 1 Customer Assistance Program available for those hit hardest by COVID-19















Sanitation District No. 1 partnered last year with the Brighton Center, Inc., to offer a Customer Assistance Program that is aimed at helping those low-income/fixed-income customers who are lower-volume water users adjust to a changed rate structure.

Many of the eligible customers are those hit hardest by COVID-19.

“We certainly didn’t create our Customer Assistance Program with a global pandemic in mind,” said Adam Chaney, SD1 executive Director. “But we encourage those impacted most by the current economic struggle to take advantage of the program.”

Eligible applicants can receive a 20 percent discount on their monthly sanitary sewer bill. The discount was originally created in 2019 to offset increases low-volume customers saw as a result of SD1’s revised billing structure. SD1 is encouraging anyone affected by COVID-19 who may be having trouble paying their sanitary sewer bills to inquire about eligibility.

The Customer Assistance program administered through the Brighton Center is in addition to the steps SD1 took in March to suspend late fees, penalties and water shutoffs for nonpayment.

“Our customers have a lot going on right now,” Chaney said. “Some have lost their jobs and many others are struggling as our region and our nation continues to be impacted by the pandemic. We want to do everything we can to help.”

Customers interested in applying for the Customer Assistance Program can find additional information online at http://www.sd1.org/baserate or by contacting the Brighton Center at (859) 491-8303 x-2316 or sanitationdiscount@brightoncenter.com.

From Sanitation District No. 1