Ryle Principal Matthew Turner named Superintendent of Boone County schools, succeeds Randy Poe















Ryle High School Principal Matthew Turner has been named the next Superintendent of the Boone County School District.

Turner has served in education for 29 years, the last 14 as principal at Ryle High, Northern Kentucky’s largest high school with a student population of 2,000. Before that, he served as assistant principal at Ryle, assistant principal at Lloyd Memorial High in Erlanger, and assistant principal at Williamstown High School.

He has held multiple other positions in education throughout his career that include teaching and coaching.

“Matthew is known as a gifted leader and administrator throughout Kentucky,” said school board president Matt McIntire. “We are excited to announce Mr. Turner as our next Superintendent of Boone County Schools and to partner with him on behalf of our students. Matthew’s ability to lead teams centered on a shared vision will be vital as we build on the foundation of Achieving Excellence Together in our schools.”

Turner’s background in education leadership includes Harvard’s Executive Leadership Program for Educators and the National Institute of School Leadership. Having worked in rural, urban, and suburban settings to include small towns and larger metropolitan areas perfectly suits him to lead Kentucky’s third-largest district of 21,000 students.

The search for a new superintendent began four months ago with a Superintendent Search Screening Committee which included elected teachers, administrators and community members working alongside the Boone County School Board.

Turner will replace Superintendent Dr. Randy Poe, who will retire at the end of this school year.

Turner starts July 1.