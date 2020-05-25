Richmond course set to host mini-PGA Tour event this week; three-day tournament begins Tuesday















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Professional golf is returning to the Bluegrass this week in Richmond.

The Bull at Boone’s Trace will play host to an “Unbridled Tour” event presented by Republic Bank Tuesday to Thursday. The three-day tournament will be the first state sporting event since COVID-19 shutdown sporting events regionally and nationally in March.

“A mini-tour event offers the perfect opportunity for both professional and amateur golfers to play in a competitive environment while staying safe and healthy as part of the current public health guidelines,” said Cam Rutherford, head golf professional of Boone’s Trace. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to pros and top amateurs that live in our region and have not had the chance to play competitively over the past two months.”

The event has drawn several professional golfers, including former University of Kentucky standout Chip McDaniel, who won the 2013 and 2017 Kentucky State Amateur and was the Junior PGA Champion in 2013. Former teammate Cooper Musselman also will be playing in the tournament.

The two former Kentucky standouts will be joined by Erik Barnes (Austin Peay), Kent Bulle (Middle Tennessee State) and Vince India (Iowa). Bulle is a Glasgow native who qualified for the British Open in 2017.

The club has utilized the spring to complete course improvements. The course, which has bentgrass tees, fairways, greens and bluegrass-fescue rough, is in perfect condition to host the Unbridled Tour, according to the club.

“Our course challenges golfers to make shots,” Rutherford said. “It will prove to be a great test for a number of our participants who have been sidelined for the past two months.”

No fans will be permitted and the event will follow safe distancing guidelines, including one rider per golf cart.



Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com.