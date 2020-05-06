Republic Bank appoints Logan Pichel as new president; arrives from Regions Bank in Alabama















Republic Bank & Trust Company Chairman and CEO Steve Trager, based in Louisville, announced Tuesday that Logan Pichel has been appointed as the Bank’s new president.

“It is an exciting time for Republic Bank, as we continue to explore new areas, enhance our financial service capabilities and increase access for customers,” said Trager.

“I’m delighted Logan will join our team. His appointment as President expands an already strong, dedicated leadership team and helps us address ongoing opportunities to grow and diversify.”

Pichel comes to Republic from Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Bank, where he most recently led Corporate Development, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Mergers and Acquisitions. Since 2005, Pichel has served in various roles at Regions, one of the nation’s largest consumer and commercial banks.

“I am honored and delighted by the opportunity to join Republic Bank,” said Pichel. “Steve, his leadership team and the Republic Bank associates have built a very well-run bank that is strongly committed to the customers and communities it serves.

“I look forward to working with the Republic Bank team to continue their success in this dynamic, fast-changing industry.”

The addition of Pichel comes at a time when Republic Bank’s performance is extremely strong, with return on assets and equity placing them in the top 25 percent of all U.S. banks in their peer group as defined by asset size. In addition, Republic’s performance has remained solid even during a challenging first quarter of 2020.

The Bank’s participation in the recently rolled out Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has already provided over $525 million in total support to more than 3,300 small businesses in the communities it serves.

“Our ability to adapt the way we do business at a time when the world is rapidly changing demonstrates that we can navigate significant change while innovating in our processes,” said Trager. “It is the right time to focus on our future and build our organization from a position of strength.”

Republic Bank provides traditional and non-traditional banking products using numerous delivery channels and offers a full range of consumer and commercial banking services.

Those services include checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, mobile and online banking and interactive teller machines (ITMs), residential mortgage and home equity loans, as well as various commercial loan products, and other personalized banking services.

The Bank also operates in the tax refund processing and prepaid card businesses.

From Republic Bank

