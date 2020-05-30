Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky provides critical training to strengthen communities post-pandemic















Preparing Kentucky for a prosperous future after the COVID-19 pandemic begins with our youngest citizens. The latest social science shows creating healthy connections for our children help them grow into adults who strengthen Kentucky communities and build our economy.

Times of high stress and uncertainty increase the risk of exposure to violence or trauma that can affect growing brains, but child abuse and neglect reports have declined since the COVID-19 crisis began. This moved statewide nonprofit Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) to provide virtual refresher training with tools and information needed to keep communities safe from child sexual abuse.

“Limited interaction outside the home during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the danger of undetected child abuse and neglect for many of Kentucky’s at-risk youth,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “I am especially grateful to Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky for their continued work to provide resources to our frontline professionals, including social workers and members of the law enforcement community, through virtual training opportunities. Our children deserve to be protected, and, as Kentuckians, we must do everything we can to defend the innocence of our youth.”

Using funding from the Child Victim’s Trust Fund, this refresher of Protecting Your Children: Advice from Child Molesters taught frontline professionals such as law enforcement, social workers and therapists how to determine if a child is being groomed by a potential predator and how to talk to children, parents and caregivers about abuse and offender behavior.

“This is uncharted waters for us all, but everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe, especially now,” said Executive Director Jill Seyfred. “Our most vulnerable population is counting on us, and PCAK wants to lead the charge as a resource and advocate for child welfare during these uncertain times.”

Trainees representing organizations that serve Kentucky school districts gained valuable insight on the latest child sexual abuse prevention research, empowering them to drive community-focused solutions, recognize concerning adult behavior and educate peers to keep thousands of Kentucky children safe.

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and its partners in the community who have participated in this course remain committed to the mission of preventing child abuse and neglect before it ever occurs. Through education, awareness, advocacy and training PCAK hopes to inspire action and expand solutions statewide.

PCAK will be providing additional trainings in the months to come. To ensure professionals, advocates and caregivers receive the latest information relevant to today’s new normal, PCAK will be providing training in Recognizing and Reporting in the Times of COVID-19, Safe Sleep Practices and more.

PCAK is committed to ensuring cutting edge information is continuously disseminated to frontline professionals and experts across the state. To learn more or to request a virtual training, visit www.pcaky.org.

From Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky