Northern Kentucky Chamber to host Government Forum on economic development during pandemic

Lee Crume, President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and Kimm Lauterbach, President and CEO of REDI Cincinnati, will speak at the next Government Forum, taking place from 1 to 2 p.m. next Wednesday (May 13).

NKY Chamber Business Advocacy Chairman/REDI Chairman David Spaulding will moderate the discussion featuring Crume and Lauterbach, who will address how the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the region’s economic development efforts to evolve.

Other topics also scheduled to be discussed at the event include new projects and potential shifts in the region’s economy in the wake of a new normal.

Tri-ED is an economic development company that works to “attract, retain and foster” businesses in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati seeks to be the first point of contact for companies locating or growing in 16 counties throughout Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

The virtual Government Forum will be offered free of charge, as will all NKY Chamber virtual programming for the foreseeable future. The NKY Chamber has rendered all of its current programming free to ensure valuable information is available to all interested parties currently dealing with uncertainty and financial hardships as a result of COVID-19. Pre-registration, however, is required.

Government Forum sponsors include Title Sponsors Duke Energy and Fidelity, and Premier Sponsor, Heritage Bank. To register for the event or more information, visit https://web.nkychamber.com/events/.



Appointed in April 2019, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED President and CEO Lee Crume has led the 33-year-old organization through a major transformation and shift in approach to economic development and entrepreneurship. He brings a unique approach to economic development in serving Tri-ED clients: Companies evaluating significant investment and business decisions.

