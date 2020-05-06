NonProfit Briefs: Generosity abounds — grants to DCCH, PWC, Braxton employees, St. Vincent De Paul















DCCH gets GCF $10k grant

DCCH Center for Children and Families is proud to announce it received a $10,000 grant from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation from their COVID-19 Regional Response Fund to help cover costs for basic necessities like food, clothing, and personal hygiene items for survivors of child abuse in their Residential Treatment Program.

DCCH Center has been caring for children and families for over 170 years. Once a traditional orphanage, DCCH has evolved to a multi-service agency providing foster care and adoption services, outpatient therapy, and residential treatment for survivors of child abuse.



The Residential Treatment Program provides around-the-clock care, treatment, and trauma-informed therapy for boys and girls, ages six through 14. This program serves approximately 120 Kentucky children and their families annually. DCCH is responsible for these children and those they have placed with foster families.



“Child abuse doesn’t wait for a pandemic to end. These fragile children are with us 365 days per year, 24 hours per day. We are dedicated to providing high-quality care for them and that doesn’t change because of COVID-19. Our amazing staff continues to show up every day to help our kids and we think of them as heroes,” says Bob Wilson, Executive Director.



As the pandemic continues, DCCH continues to provide care for these children and families, despite significant losses in revenue from canceled events and “paused” programs due to ongoing restrictions.

People Working Cooperatively

People Working Cooperatively (PWC) has been awarded $175,000 in grant funds to provide health and safety emergency repairs for those most impacted by COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The funds will allow families with young children, seniors, people with disabilities and other individuals to stay healthy at home as the region continues to shelter-in-place.

“The economic and social impact of the coronavirus cannot be overstated,” said Jock Pitts, PWC President and CEO. “These funds allow us to not only address the emergency repairs of our current client base, which continues to grow, but to expand our reach and secure a much needed lifeline for those who find themselves in new, uncertain circumstances – and may not be familiar with our services.”

For the last 45 years, PWC has been committed to serving the region’s low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners across 20 counties of Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky and Indiana. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, PWC has begun more than 260 urgent health and safety projects. To date, PWC has 340 emergency requests in queue.

The recent receipt of COVID-19 Regional Response Funds allows PWC to expand their emergency services client base to serve Tri-State residents with an immediate need; those who may be unemployed, underemployed or experiencing recent financial hardship and/or health complications related to COVID-19.

Braxton Employee Relief Fund

Braxton Brewing Co. said its Employee Relief Fund will be distributed after over a month of gathering generous contributions. Amidst the current pandemic and the fall of many establishments across the bar and restaurant industry, the local brewery is determined to bring hope back to its local community. In partnership with The Center for Great Neighborhoods, The Braxton Family Relief Fund, which has been supported by hundreds of customers, alongside matching donations from partners and supporters, such as Stagnaro Distributing, the Northern Kentucky Homebrewers Guild, Scott Dorsey, Adam Weber and Michael Stich, amounts to nearly $25,000 – all of which will be returned to Braxton Brewing employees affected by the health crisis.



With the economic strain caused by the Coronavirus, Braxton Brewing furloughed many of the employees that worked to help make the brewery what it is today. In an effort to minimize the impact of that decision, the brand made quick movement. Braxton opened up their cellar to release Dark Charge, an imperial stout the company usually releases just one day a year for a 14-hour celebration. From that release, proceeds went towards a relief fund for Braxton’s recently unemployed. In addition to these initial funds, partners like Stagnaro Distributing, The Northern Kentucky Homebrewers Guild, Scott Dorsey, Adam Weber and Michael Stich came alongside Braxton’s cause and contributed to the now nearly $25,000 Braxton Family Relief Fund.

To date, the Braxton Family Relief Fund has enabled the brewery to offer direct payments to affected employees and continue to provide health insurance for all affected employees through May.

St. Vincent De Paul

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announce a $10,000 donation to St. Vincent De Paul-Cincinnati – nominated by Jean Schwierling of Schwierling Insurance Agency – as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent insurance agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation will go directly to St. Vincent De Paul-Cincinnati, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing basic necessities to vulnerable Cincinnati neighbors and work to alleviate poverty as the region’s largest provider of emergency assistance.



“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by St. Vincent De Paul-Cincinnati during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Schwierling with Schwierling Insurance Agency. “St. Vincent De Paul-Cincinnati has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”



The $10,000 donation will assist with purchasing food and hygiene supplies, emergency prescription medication and rental and utility assistance for neighbors in need.



“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving Program Manager.

