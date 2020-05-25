No COVID-19 deaths reported on first day of Memorial Day holiday weekend; 148 new cases















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday, the first day of the long Memorial Day weekend.

“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” he said, so the total number of Kentuckians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 remains at 391.

The number of deaths have been trending lower since Tuesday, which saw the highest daily death total of 20. Wednesday and Thursday saw 10 each day, while five lost their lives on Friday. The daily number of new cases daily has vacillated; 164 on Tuesday, 166 Wednesday, down to 135 on Thursday and up to 141 on Friday.



A total of 148 new cases were reported to state public health officials on Saturday, which brings the pandemic total to at least 8,571. The number of Kentuckians tested has now reached 169,736, and the number who have recovered from the coronavirus has now reached at least 3,102.

The number of Kentucky counties that have not reported a positive case is now down to three: Estill, Lee and Robertson.

As is the case with the rest of the United States, long-term care facilities such as nursing homes continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus, with 105 facilities having now reported positive cases.

Among those cases, 1,130 are residents and 526 are staff members. There have been 215 resident deaths, which make up 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky. In addition, two staff members have also died.

While Beshear announced Friday the coronavirus appears to be on the decline in the state, he says it’s still not time to let your guard down. “I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend,” he said. “As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and every day and weekend moving forward.”

For the latest information on the governor’s initiative to reopen Kentucky’s economy, called “Healthy at Work,” along with other state information on the pandemic, go to kycovic19.ky.gov.

No daily press briefings are scheduled Sunday and Monday in observance of the holiday, but will resume at 5 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday from the Kentucky Supreme Court Chamber, which is located on the second floor of the state Capitol.